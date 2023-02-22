Hammett: No property tax hike in county budget

Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett plans to recommend a 2023-24 fiscal year budget to county commissioners that does not raise property taxes.

County commissioners will hold their annual retreat Friday at The Pines of Elizabeth City and discussions about the county’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will be a centerpiece of the day-long meeting.

Pasquotank officials will also discuss future plans for the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, which the county will take possession of in two years. A presentation from College of The Albemarle President Dr. Jack Bagwell is also on the agenda, among other items.

Pasquotank’s current property tax rate is 62 cents per $100 of valuation. Every penny of property tax generates $417,000 for the county.

The county reduced the property tax rate by 15 cents last year following a countywide revaluation.

Southern Outside Commissioner Jonathan Meads has been an advocate for low property taxes and fiscal conservatism since being appointed to the board to replace his late father, Frankie Meads, in 2021. Jonathan Meads was elected to complete the remaining two years of his father’s term last November.

“Keeping property taxes low has always been a goal of mine and it was always a goal of my dad’s,” Meads said. “You want to make sure everyone can afford a home here in Pasquotank. It also keeps rents low because when property taxes go up rents are going to go up. It (low property taxes) helps businesses in the county.”

Sentara Healthcare is building a new $200 million hospital and medical office building in the city; the new facilities are currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.

The new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus will replace the current hospital on North Road Street that is owned by Pasquotank but leased to Sentara. Pasquotank will retain ownership of the current 74-acre SAMC site once the new hospital opens in about two years.

Sentara and Pasquotank announced in 2020 a settlement plan for the hospital’s 30-year lease on the current county-owned hospital. The agreement called for Sentara to put an additional $38 million in escrow to pay Sentara’s lease payments to the county, along with other associated costs, at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built. Those costs are expected to be $2 million annually.

Once the new hospital is open, the county will receive the remaining escrow funds, expected to be between $28 million and $32 million.

Hammett told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission last week that county officials will have a “high-level” discussion about the future development of the current hospital property. It has around 3,500 feet of shoreline along the Pasquotank River.

“We want to look at every option to maximize that property for the benefit of the community,” Hammett said. “Prime location for mixed-use, commercial and residential development or a lot of other uses.’’

The new hospital is expected to be a boon to the Halstead Boulevard corridor as some current medical offices near the current hospital are expected to relocate there.

“It’s going to hurt the existing (North Road Street) corridor and what we want to do is put something positive at that site that’s going to help offset that,” Hammett said. “They are not all moving but the hospital itself (moving) will have an impact. That’s a lot of traffic flow to leave.”

Meads said several developers have expressed interest in the property.

“I don’t know how interested they are or what their plans are for the building,” Meads said.

Bagwell will update county officials on COA’s $25 million expansion of the health sciences and simulation center that will add 25,000 to 26,000 square feet to the campus for health sciences programs.

COA chose a Raleigh architectural engineering firm last fall to design the project after former state Sen. Bob Steinburg secured $12.5 million in state funding last summer.

Shortly after the state funding was announced county commissioners unanimously voted to spend up to $11 million to complete the project if further state funding is not secured.

Pasquotank would likely finance its portion using debt service, or taking out a loan.