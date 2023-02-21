Nate McMillan OUT as Hawks Begin Coaching Search

The Atlanta Hawks fired Nate McMillan after two tumultuous seasons.

After two tumultuous seasons, the Atlanta Hawks have fired Nate McMillan. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as the interim head coach while the team begins a coaching search immediately.

According to Wojnarowski, Atlanta already has its sights set on some familiar candidates. Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder. Others expected to be considered include Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

In a press release, Hawks general manager Landry Fields said, “I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks. He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day."

“Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way," said Fields.

On March 1, 2021, McMillan took over after Lloyd Pierce was relieved of his duties over halfway through the season. As the interim, the old-school coach galvanized Atlanta's young locker room and was instrumental in the magical 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run.

However, Atlanta took a step back in the 2021-22 NBA season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Currently, Atlanta has a record of 29-30 and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Today's move is only the latest installment of a tumultuous season in Atlanta. In December, McMillan did not deny reports that he considered stepping down earlier in the season. Around the same time, team president Travis Schlenk stepped aside, which led to Fields and Kyle Korver taking over the front office.

