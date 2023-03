Padres announce spring TV schedule

Padres players stretch before the first full-squad workout Tuesday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Padres on Tuesday announced that 17 of their spring training games will be broadcast on Bally Sports San Diego.

Another seven games will be available on a video webcast on padres.com, and all 31 games will be available via television, webcast or on 97.3-FM.

The first TV broadcast is Friday's spring training opener against the Mariners at 12:10 p.m. PT.

Here is the broadcast schedule:

Friday: 12:10 p.m. (Mariners): Bally Sports San Diego and 97.3-FM

Saturday: 12:05 p.m. (White Sox): 97.3-FM

Sunday: 12:10 p.m. (Diamondbacks): BSSD, 97.3-FM

Monday: 12:10 p.m. (Dodgers): BSSD

Tuesday, 12:05 p.m. (Giants): Padres.com audio webcast

March 1, 12:10 p.m. (Rangers): BSSD

March 2, 12:10 (Mariners): Padres.com video webcast

March 3, 5:40 p.m. (Cubs): 97.3-FM and Padres.com audio/video webcast

March 4, 12:10 p.m. (Diamondbacks): BSSD/Bally Sports Arizona (simulcast) and 97.3-FM

March 5, 12:10 p.m. (A’s): BSSD and 97.3-FM

March 6, 12:05 p.m. (Dodgers): Padres.com audio webcast

March 7, 12:10 p.m. (Angels): BSSD/Bally Sports West (simulcast)

March 8, 12:10 (Reds): BSSD

March 9, 12:05 p.m. (Guardians): Padres.com audio webcast

March 10,12:05 p.m. (Royals): Padres.com audio webcast

March 11, 12:10 p.m. (White Sox): 97.3-FM and Padres.com video webcast

March 12, 1:05 p.m. (A’s): 97.3-FM

March 13, 1:10 p.m. (Giants): BSSD

March 15, 6:40 p.m. (Guardians): 97.3-FM and Padres.com video webcast

March 16, 1:10 p.m. (Rockies): Padres.com audio webcast

March 17, 6:40 p.m. (Mariners): 97.3-FM and Padres.com video webcast

March 18, 1:10 p.m. (Brewers): BSSD and 97.3-FM

March 19, 1:05 p.m. (Cubs): BSSD/Marquee Sports (simulcast) and 97.3-FM

March 21, 6:40 p.m. (Rockies): 97.3-FM and Padres.com Webcast

March 22, 6:05 p.m. (Reds): BSSD/Bally Sports Ohio (simulcast) and 97.3-FM

March 23, 1:10 p.m. (Royals): BSSD

March 23, 4 p.m. on delay (Brewers): BSSD/Bally Sports Wisconsin (simulcast) and Padres.com audio webcast (live at 1:10 p.m.)

March 24, 1:10 p.m. (Angels): BSSD/Bally Sports West (Simulcast) and Padres.com Audio Webcast

March 25, 1:05 p.m. (Rangers): BSSD/Bally Sports Southwest (simulcast) and 97.3-FM

March 26,1:10 (Mariners): BSSD and 97.3-FM

March 27, 12:10 p.m. (Mariners): Padres.com video webcast

