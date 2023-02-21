Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Atlanta Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan; New coaching search begins

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tU2BY_0kv7lWBH00

After finishing just four games above .500 under head coach Nate McMillan a season ago, the Atlanta Hawks made a blockbuster trade this offseason. They traded four first-round picks, plus Danilo Gallinari, to the San Antonio Spurs for guard Dejounte Murray, hoping he could be the missing piece to make an already good team into a great one.

Murray is still performing well, averaging over 20 points per game in his new threads, but the Hawks? Not so well. They’re currently one game below .500, coming well short of expectations.

While there’s plenty of time to turn their season around, it won’t be with coach McMillan at the helm.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks have fired McMillan . Assistant coach Joe Prunty will be taking over coaching duties for the final 23 games of the season.

After spending one season as the team’s assistant, McMillan was promoted to the full-time role in 2020. He ended up leading the Hawks to a 99-80 record across parts of three seasons, including an 11-12 record in the playoffs.

Prunty does have 37 games of head coaching experience under his belt, coming with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2017. He led the team to a 21-16 record after Jason Kidd was let go.

Related: 6 NBA stars with the most to prove in the second half, including Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard

Atlanta Hawks immediately begin search for Nate McMillan’s replacement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Mxhr_0kv7lWBH00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

While Prunty is taking over on an interim basis, the Hawks are expected to begin their search for a long-term solution. Ideally, one that can maximize Trae Young’s potential, finding a way to make the existing core work together better than McMillan could.

Wojnarowski notes that the Hawks have four specific priorities in mind as they begin their quest.

  • Player development
  • Accountability
  • Getting the Hawks to a top-10 offense and defense

The Hawks are expected to cast a wide net in their search, with names like former Utah coach Quin Snyder anticipated being near the top of their list of candidates. A few others Woj mentioned were current Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee as well as Golden State’s assistant Kenny Atkinson, who used to coach the Brooklyn Nets.

We’ll see how Prunty does with the squad for now, but he has to realize the Hawks’ job will be enticing for a number of coaches seeking a way back in.

Related: NBA Power Rankings: Which team heads into the second half in the No. 1 spot?

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Surging Georgia Tech rallies to beat Boston College
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly receiving interest from NBA teams
Boston, MA19 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Showing A Gun On Instagram Live: "Bro Wants To Make It Out The League So Bad"
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY2 days ago
NBA investigating Ja Morant over gun video
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) set to return vs. Lakers
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Cavaliers complete season sweep of Pistons
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
No. 16 Miami evades No. 25 Pitt, claims share of ACC title
Coral Gables, FL10 hours ago
Report: No foot surgery for LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL Draft insider says Minnesota Vikings doing significant homework on 2023 QB class
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Duke holds off North Carolina for 6th straight win
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
Caleb Asberry scores 24 as Oklahoma State gets past Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX10 hours ago
QB Bryce Young measures 5-10 1/8 at combine
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Seeking at-large NCAA berth, Missouri faces lowly Ole Miss
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Wisconsin, Minnesota face off in Big Ten season finale
Madison, WI11 hours ago
Villanova, No. 14 UConn carry win streaks into finale
Villanova, PA2 days ago
NFL insider believes Chicago Bears could net six draft picks in trade down
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Vanderbilt dumps Mississippi St. for 8th win in 9 games
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
No. 4 UCLA beats No. 8 Arizona for 10th win in row
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Djordje Petrovic, Revolution shut out Dynamo
Houston, TX9 hours ago
10 players the Carolina Panthers should target in NFL free agency
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
No. 20 Providence looks to bounce back vs. Seton Hall
Providence, RI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy