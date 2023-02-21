Open in App
Monroeville, PA
See more from this location?
KDKA News Radio

Married couple dies in murder-suicide after SWAT situation in Monroeville

By Kdka News Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tH8XP_0kv7lSeN00

Police remain on the scene of a shooting in Monroeville Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was found shot inside a car that crashed into a home on 400 Block of Bayhill Drive in the Glenwood neighborhood.

The police reports said a woman was shot through the car window before crashing through the class.

The white SUV struck the garage and the front of the home.

She was transported to a local hospital by first responders, then later pronounced dead.

The personal responsible for the shooting then fled to a nearby home, causing a SWAT presence to form in a situation that lasted until 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was then found dead inside the home after hours of authorities trying to make contact.

It’s now known the relationship between the victim and suspect was a married couple that lived together in the house.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Monroeville, PA newsLocal Monroeville, PA
Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in Monroeville captured after tip to 911
Monroeville, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Details Released on Incident That Led to Shooting Death of Polk Man
Polk, PA1 day ago
Suspect arrested in death of Pa. man found shot in his home: reports
Eau Claire, PA1 day ago
Warrant issues for suspect in McKees Rocks shooting
Mckees Rocks, PA1 day ago
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting on North Side
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Multiple felony charges filed against Cheswick man accused of being serial shoplifter at Walmart
Cheswick, PA20 hours ago
Police: Man fatally shot in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Teens charged in Greensburg knife attack to be prosecuted as juveniles
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Teen shot the leg in Clairton
Clairton, PA1 day ago
Man dead after shooting in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Uncle charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hempfield man's overdose death
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland inmate assault tied to Arnold fatal shooting, detectives say
Arnold, PA2 days ago
Friends respond, give CPR at fatal accident in Mercer County
Grove City, PA1 day ago
Video shows man arrested by heavy police presence outside hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Nearly 1,200 charges filed after dead, dying reptiles found in Murrysville home
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
More details released in deadly McKeesport shootings
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Woman, man shot in McKees Rocks
Mckees Rocks, PA2 days ago
Police say Jeannette man used gun to rob teenager
Jeannette, PA2 days ago
Police investigating Cranberry home invasion and kidnapping
Cranberry Township, PA4 days ago
Local teen kidnapped during home invasion
Cranberry Township, PA3 days ago
Two shot in two separate shooting in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA3 days ago
3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; all victims identified
Mckeesport, PA3 days ago
FBI conducts several drug raids in area
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Dozens arrested after year-long federal investigation, drugs removed from Western Pa.
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
'Operation Lake Effect' drug raids sweep through the Alle-Kiski Valley
Vandergrift, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy