Married couple dies in murder-suicide after SWAT situation in Monroeville

Police remain on the scene of a shooting in Monroeville Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was found shot inside a car that crashed into a home on 400 Block of Bayhill Drive in the Glenwood neighborhood.

The police reports said a woman was shot through the car window before crashing through the class.

The white SUV struck the garage and the front of the home.

She was transported to a local hospital by first responders, then later pronounced dead.

The personal responsible for the shooting then fled to a nearby home, causing a SWAT presence to form in a situation that lasted until 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was then found dead inside the home after hours of authorities trying to make contact.

It’s now known the relationship between the victim and suspect was a married couple that lived together in the house.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.