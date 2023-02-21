Missouri flags to fly half-staffed in honor fallen ofc. Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Missouri Gov. Parson announced Tuesday flags at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties will fly half-staffed in honor of fallen officer James Muhlbauer and his canine partner, Champ.

“Officer James Muhlbauer devoted his life to protecting the residents of Kansas City, and for 20 years, he excelled in his chosen profession, putting service to his community at the forefront of all he did,” Parson said in a statement. “For the last year, Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ worked as inseparable partners and guardians of the community. They died senselessly, but we will forever remember their contributions to the betterment of Kansas City and Missouri.”

Muhlbauer and his canine partner Champ died in a traffic crash last Wednesday night . The crash also killed a pedestrian.

His death was KCPD’s first line-of-duty death in 22 years.

Muhlbauer, who went by Jim spent 20 years on patrol for KCPD, including the last three years with the K-9 unit.

Muhlbauer's death was a tremendous loss for not only members of the KCPD, but also fellow officers working in K-9 units in other police departments .

His funeral is set for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with funeral processions beginning at 9:30 a.m.

