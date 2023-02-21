Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham says he's not playing in USFL, focused on NFL draft

Malik Cunningham’s final college football game took place in his home state of Alabama in February in the Senior Bowl . But the former Louisville quarterback's first professional game might not be in his home state.

Cunningham was selected No. 22 overall by the Birmingham Stallions, 85 miles from his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, in the third round of 2023 USFL College Draft on Feb. 21. He spoke during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday and said he's not playing in the USFL, though.

"Nah, I'm not playing in that," he said. "I'm here for the combine and to play in the NFL."

The selection comes less than three months after Cunningham wrapped up his six-season college career with the Cardinals. During that time, he became the program’s all-time leader in touchdowns with 120 while tying Lamar Jackson for most career rushing touchdowns (50). In his final season at the U of L, Cunningham tallied 1,568 yards and eight TDs on 136-for-218 passing while adding 565 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns on 114 carries through 10 games.

His selection in the USFL draft provides Cunningham with an option for the next step in his football career, even if he's not currently interested. With no deadline for players to report, Cunningham can sign with the Stallions immediately or a year from now. The only stipulation? If he does decide to play in the USFL, he has to play for the team that drafted him.

“This isn't just about this upcoming season. It could be for future seasons,” USFL spokesperson Darryn James said. “And so those teams will continue retaining those rights.”

Cunningham is currently projected as a late-round pick in April's NFL draft or potential undrafted free agent.

If Cunningham changes his mind at any point and agrees to play for the Stallions, he and the organization have 10 days to negotiate a contract.

Being selected by Birmingham isn’t just a sentimental win for Cunningham because of his ties to the state. The Stallions won the 2022 USFL championship and are coached by Skip Holtz — the son of College Football Hall of Famer and former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz — who previously coached at Louisiana Tech, South Florida, East Carolina and UConn. The Stallions are already home to one former Cardinal in Lukayus McNeil (2014-17).

The 2023 USFL season begins April 15 when the Stallions play host to the New Jersey Generals, a 7:30 p.m. game that will be broadcast on FOX. The season lasts 10 games, followed by a postseason, and ends July 1 before the NFL requires players to report for training camp.

