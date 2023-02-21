Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates ‘Last Day of Being a Teenage Dirtbag’ for Her 20th Birthday

She’s so sick of 17, but what about 20? Olivia Rodrigo used social media to celebrate turning the big 2-0 on Monday (Feb. 20).

“20 year old girrrrrlllllll,” the pop wunderkind captioned a photo of herself grinning over a tall cake decorated with “Happy Birthday” and a pair of flickering white candles. Though her eyes are closed in the snap, Rodrigo wears a gleeful smile covered in dark-red lipstick and a simple, strappy black top.

02/21/2023



One day prior, Rodrigo marked the end of her “f—in’ teenage dream” with a cheeky selfie from the studio, writing, “2day is my last day of being a teenage dirtbag.”

The “Drivers License” singer also received plenty of love from her famous pals, sharing birthday posts from the likes of Addison Rae, Tate McRae, Iris Apatow, Lydia Night, Savannah Hudson and Madison Hu on her Instagram Stories.

The Kid LAROI and Conan Gray also added their birthday wishes, with the former writing, “Happy birthday queeeeeeeeeeeeeen…so grateful for u…love u!!!!!!! @oliviarodrigo” alongside a photo of himself and Rodrigo, while the latter shared a sweet tribute to his longtime bestie on his feed. “happy 20th my liv. watching u grow has been the greatest honor a boy could ask for. love u forever <3,” the “People Watching” singer captioned his sweet slideshow , under which Rodrigo commented, “love u so much I could cry. cant wait to spent the next 20 years wit u.”

Rodrigo was most recently on hand at the 2023 Grammy Awards to present the award for best new artist to Samara Joy. As she’s teased from the studio, she’s currently hard at work on the follow-up to her smash debut album Sour .

Get a look at Rodrigo’s celebratory birthday post below and check out her Instagram Stories here before they expire.

