Open in App
KGET

Starbucks to begin selling coffee infused with olive oil

By Addy Bink,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOROd_0kv7feVT00

(NEXSTAR) – When you get a cup of coffee, you might ask for cream and sugar in it, or maybe a dollop of whipped cream on top, depending on the drink. But what about adding olive oil? Starbucks is about to try it.

Beginning this week, Starbucks says it will be selling three “Starbucks Oleato” beverages in Italy, and five at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, “with more markets coming soon.” The beverages include Starbucks’ arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Italian brand Partanna, which “creates an entirely new experience,” the company says .

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Customers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will have five Oleato options: the Caffe Latte, the Iced Cortado, the Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

McDonald’s fan favorite, the Shamrock Shake, is back

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

While Italy will be the first to try the olive oil-infused coffees, Starbucks plans to bring the drinks to Southern California this spring before expanding into Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Fowl-free: McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said Schultz.

Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

The coffee giant isn’t the only U.S.-based company trying a new product in Europe. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it would roll out plant-based McNuggets at more than 1,400 restaurants in Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested in fatal shooting appears to be same man rescued from chimney
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Portions of California home seen hanging over cliff after landslide in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA20 hours ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA16 hours ago
Couple ordered to stand trial in Tehachapi baby’s death
Tehachapi, CA2 days ago
Man frees himself after car crashes into canal, Bakersfield police investigating incident
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
2 dead in fatal double-vehicle collision on Hwy 99
Bakersfield, CA12 hours ago
More details released in Pine Street gunfight
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Sunday through next weekend
Alta Sierra, CA12 hours ago
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks assistance identifying Home Depot arson suspect
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD searching for 2 missing at-risk teenagers
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man pleads not guilty to deadly Stockdale Highway shooting
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Woolworth’s owners remove glass front damaged by vandals; temporary wood replacement means renovation can begin
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Officer injured while rescuing woman in a car fire on California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA19 hours ago
What is ‘whiskey fungus’? Jack Daniels facilities blamed for sticky black substance covering Tennessee neighborhood
Mulberry, TN21 hours ago
Brothers convicted of murdering groom hours after crashing California wedding reception
Chino, CA1 day ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL3 days ago
Ja Morant investigated by NBA after Instagram post appears to show him flashing a gun
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
2 detained for allegedly attempting to break into vehicles at Bakersfield Christian HS
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Minor injuries reported in head-on crash between semi truck and vehicle on Hwy 119
Taft, CA2 days ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Keene, NH19 hours ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Hearing postponed for man charged in Pesante Road shooting
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy