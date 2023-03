KOMU

Missouri's Ashton Judd named SEC Freshman of the Week By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor, 11 days ago

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor, 11 days ago

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball guard Ashton Judd has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Judd averaged 16.5 points and ...