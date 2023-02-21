Food recall news: Chukar Cherry Company of Prosser, WA is Voluntarily Recalling a Limited Quantity of Cherry Bombs Because the Product May Contain Hazelnuts

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – [02/20/2023] Chukar Cherry Company of Prosser, WA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Cherry Bombs because the product may contain hazelnuts, an ingredient not identified on the packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This recall is limited to the product and best by dates listed in the table below and were sold exclusively in Chukar Cherry Company stores in Prosser and Seattle, WA.:

No other Chukar Cherry Company products are part of this recall. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who may have purchased the above product prior to 2/10/2023 are urged to destroy or return them to the place of purchase if sensitive to hazelnuts.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Renowned for freshly made, locally grown cherry and nut confections—Chukar Cherry Company has placed customer service and consumer safety at the forefront for over 35 years. Customers can contact Chukar Cherries customer service at (800) 624-9544 with questions.