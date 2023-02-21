Jennifer Aydin: Why I repeated Melissa Gorga cheating rumors on ‘RHONJ’

“Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing, even if it’s family, you have to let it go,” Melissa said on her “On Display” podcast shortly after.
Although Aydin took part in spreading misinformation about Melissa, she tells Page Six she never believed a word of it.
“Me saying this about Melissa, I’m not saying that it’s true. I don’t know it to be true, I don’t believe it to be true,” she says. “What I’m trying to say is we need to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends.”
“I don’t know if [Aydin] feels that she can’t be nice to [the Gorgas] because she’s friends with Teresa,” the Drink Soirée by Margaret co-founder asserted.
“But I think Teresa would appreciate Jennifer trying to get them back together like I did, as opposed to separating them.”
But Aydin says she was merely committed to showing viewers “what was happening” at the time of filming.
“At that point in time, we got one of Margaret’s ex-best friends going rogue,” she explains. “If I don’t do it, someone else will … I don’t want to hide things when we’re filming, I want to be authentic to what’s going on in real life and this was going on in real life.”
Today, Aydin is less concerned about the “RHONJ” drama — and instead laser-focused on helping victims devastated by this year’s earthquakes in Syria and her parents’ native Turkey.
She and co-star Dolores Catania recently partnered with the town of Paterson, NJ, to raise funds and awareness for the cause.
“Having both my parents been born and raised in Turkey, for me, this devastation is personal. I don’t think there has ever been a catastrophe of this magnitude in my lifetime. The area that has been affected is just so massive, it’s overwhelming to think about building it back up,” Aydin tells us.
“But before any of that happens, we need to help the victims that are still alive. And if my little voice can draw attention, and somehow help them, then it is my obligation and my duty to do so, and I’m very proud of that,” she elaborates. “For me, that is the most important positive thing about my platform, is the ability to draw attention and help people.”
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
Comments / 0