Jennifer Aydin: Why I repeated Melissa Gorga cheating rumors on ‘RHONJ’

Jennifer Aydin is sharing her take on the gossip in the Garden State.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 45, explains on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast why she repeated infidelity rumors about Melissa Gorga as cameras rolled for Season 13.

“The point of revealing this rumor is not to hurt Melissa,” Aydin insists.

Rather, the Bravolebrity wanted to expose her castmate and onscreen adversary Margaret Josephs, whose ex-best friend, Laura Lee Jensen, is the alleged source behind the hearsay about Gorga, 43.

“It’s to show … everybody what [Josephs’] true colors are,” says Aydin. “There is a source here. So I say bring Laura on. Bring Laura on, have them duke it out. Like, don’t shoot the messenger here.”

As seen in the trailer for “RHONJ” Season 13 , Aydin claimed at least once that Melissa had been unfaithful to her husband, Joe Gorga, during a conversation with series newbie Danielle Cabral.

“He saw Melissa in the backseat and she was making out with another guy,” she alleged.

According to Aydin, Jensen made this claim during a lengthy off-camera meeting — also involving Melissa’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

“I’m repeating something,” Aydin says, while also further alleging, “She’s telling me things that Margaret has told her. Why is Margaret telling her these things?”

As Page Six exclusively reported last summer, tensions flared after Giudice, 50, mentioned the rumors about Melissa cheating on Joe with the couple’s longtime friend, actor Nick Barrotta . A source previously told Page Six the Gorgas — who have been married since 2004 and share three children — “laughed off” the claims.

Still, the Gorgas made a last-minute decision not to attend Giudice’s Aug. 6, 2022, nuptials to now-husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“The point of revealing this rumor is not to hurt Melissa,” Aydin insists. melissagorga/Instagram

“Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing, even if it’s family, you have to let it go,” Melissa said on her “On Display” podcast shortly after.

Although Aydin took part in spreading misinformation about Melissa, she tells Page Six she never believed a word of it.

“I don’t know it to be true, I don’t believe it to be true,” Aydin says of the hearsay about the Gorgas. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Me saying this about Melissa, I’m not saying that it’s true. I don’t know it to be true, I don’t believe it to be true,” she says. “What I’m trying to say is we need to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends.”

Meanwhile, Josephs, 55, has denied engaging in any such dialogue with Jensen and told Page Six earlier this month that Aydin “sure as hell” came for the Gorgas this season.

Margaret Josephs recently told Page Six that Aydin “sure as hell” came for the Gorgas this season. Andrew Eccles/Bravo

“I don’t know if [Aydin] feels that she can’t be nice to [the Gorgas] because she’s friends with Teresa,” the Drink Soirée by Margaret co-founder asserted.

“But I think Teresa would appreciate Jennifer trying to get them back together like I did, as opposed to separating them.”

Aydin, pictured here with castmates Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice, has starred on “New Jersey” since 2018’s Season 9. jenniferaydin/Instagram

But Aydin says she was merely committed to showing viewers “what was happening” at the time of filming.

“At that point in time, we got one of Margaret’s ex-best friends going rogue,” she explains. “If I don’t do it, someone else will … I don’t want to hide things when we’re filming, I want to be authentic to what’s going on in real life and this was going on in real life.”

Today, Aydin is less concerned about the “RHONJ” drama — and instead laser-focused on helping victims devastated by this year’s earthquakes in Syria and her parents’ native Turkey.

She and co-star Dolores Catania recently partnered with the town of Paterson, NJ, to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

“Having both my parents been born and raised in Turkey, for me, this devastation is personal. I don’t think there has ever been a catastrophe of this magnitude in my lifetime. The area that has been affected is just so massive, it’s overwhelming to think about building it back up,” Aydin tells us.

“But before any of that happens, we need to help the victims that are still alive. And if my little voice can draw attention, and somehow help them, then it is my obligation and my duty to do so, and I’m very proud of that,” she elaborates. “For me, that is the most important positive thing about my platform, is the ability to draw attention and help people.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.