KVAL

Negotiations stalled between Bay Area Hospital and UCFW Local 555 By Gold MeadowsKCBY.com Staff, 11 days ago

By Gold MeadowsKCBY.com Staff, 11 days ago

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Negotiations between Bay Area Hospital and the UFCW 555 currently at an impasse, but hospital CEO Brian Moore says it only ...