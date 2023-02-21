Open in App
Frederick County, MD
DC News Now

Some fear proposed warehouse threatens farming in rural Frederick County, Md.

By Steven Cohen,

11 days ago

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Warehouses are springing up near western Maryland interstate highways.

One that has been proposed in a rural Frederick County community is raising concern it may disrupt the area’s quiet, rural lifestyle.

“It will help our small town,” said Rula Hani, a small business owner. “Most here have farms and that makes this place special. We love it here because it is so quiet.”

Supporters of the project said it will generate tax revenue to fund essential services for the town.

