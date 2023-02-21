Open in App
Arlington, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas Governor Greg Abbott to meet with Arlington mayor, business leaders

By Eleanor Dearman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qg1Ve_0kv7Xr5e00

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is meeting with Arlington’s mayor and business leaders on Wednesday.

He will give remarks at the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce building at 12:30 p.m., accompanied by the chamber’s Chairman Kenyon Godwin and President and CEO Michael Jacobson, according to an advisory from Abbott’s office. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross will also join the governor.

Abbott is expected to talk about his legislative priorities and his “vision for the future of Texas.”

The meeting comes after Abbott’s Thursday State of the State Address in which he named cutting property taxes, ending COVID-19 restrictions, education freedom, school safety, ending “revolving door” bail, border security and addressing the fentanyl crisis as emergency items — priorities that lawmakers in Austin can take up in an expedited fashion.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
We need to listen to Texas farmers and act | Opinion
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
North Texas hospitals recognized in annual best hospital list
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
‘Left wing’ attack, says Fort Worth lawmaker seen in video wearing dress as student
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What was the Berachah Industrial Home for the Redemption of Erring Girls in Arlington?
Arlington, TX22 hours ago
Fire that damaged historic hotel in Granbury breaking hearts along the Brazos River
Granbury, TX1 day ago
Gary Patterson is gone from Texas Longhorns football, and home to help Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Storm damage reports come in from across North Texas after tornado watch expires
Weatherford, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth area school district giving former students $5,000 to come back and teach
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Troubled hotel in Las Vegas Trail will be renovated for homeless families
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Weather service to assess Hopkins County damage; no other North Texas tornadoes confirmed
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Fort Worth tornado in 2000 that devastated West 7th, downtown & Arlington
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
9 small businesses chosen for new UNTHSC program to help land federal funding
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Want a new home in the heart of Fort Worth? You’ll likely have to tear one down first
Fort Worth, TX22 hours ago
Mansfield Summit downs Amarillo, O.D. Wyatt falls in 2OTs at the 5A Region I tournament
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
The Tarrant Appraisal District board will meet to discuss board vacancy
Keller, TX2 days ago
1 restaurant receives low score, 4 need follow-up, no closures in Arlington inspections
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Mother allegedly stabbed three of her children to death, wounded two in Italy, Texas home
Italy, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth council candidate’s ‘wokeness’ parody card game causes staffers to quit
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Why the founder of Chili’s Grill & Bar thinks he can make it big in Texas barbecue
Grand Prairie, TX2 days ago
Chick-fil-A to spend $1M to expand drive-thru at Fort Worth location built in 2019
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth offers $11 million to buy Southwestern Seminary dorms for homeless families
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Steven Johnson: TCU sends statement with the way it beat No. 9 Texas
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy