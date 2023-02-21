Texas Governor Greg Abbott to meet with Arlington mayor, business leaders

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is meeting with Arlington’s mayor and business leaders on Wednesday.

He will give remarks at the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce building at 12:30 p.m., accompanied by the chamber’s Chairman Kenyon Godwin and President and CEO Michael Jacobson, according to an advisory from Abbott’s office. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross will also join the governor.

Abbott is expected to talk about his legislative priorities and his “vision for the future of Texas.”

The meeting comes after Abbott’s Thursday State of the State Address in which he named cutting property taxes, ending COVID-19 restrictions, education freedom, school safety, ending “revolving door” bail, border security and addressing the fentanyl crisis as emergency items — priorities that lawmakers in Austin can take up in an expedited fashion.