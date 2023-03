WAFB

No. 1 LSU overcomes slow start to take down Southern in 7 innings By Spencer Chrisman, 11 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU (4-0) overcame a slow start and a 4-0 deficit to take down Southern (3-1), 18-4, in seven ...