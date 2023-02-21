Alexandria sudden death ruled to be gun homicide; victim, suspect identified

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a sudden death incident in Alexandria from last Friday was ruled to be a gun-related homicide.
Officers with the Alexandria Police Department were called to East Reed Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on February 17 for a sudden death. They found the victim, 21-year-old Nabel Chávez.
Police said they also took an individual into custody without incident on that day. They identified that person as 19-year-old Junior Espinal Calix of Alexandria. Espinal Calix was charged with involuntary manslaughter. 5 years later, Prince George’s County police, family honor officer killed protecting neighbor from estranged husband
The Medical Examiner ruled that the death was gun-related on Tuesday, four days after the incident took place.
Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Christine Escobar by calling 703-746-6819 or emailing Christine.Escobar@Alexandriava.gov , or calling the police non-emergency number, 703-746-4444.
