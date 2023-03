KMBC.com

'Guardians of the community': Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of Muhlbauer, K9 partner Champ By KMBC 9 News Staff, 11 days ago

By KMBC 9 News Staff, 11 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings Wednesday ...