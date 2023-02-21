Redwood City police arrest suspect for lewd and lascivious acts with a child

PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from KPIX newsroom 07:28

REDWOOD CITY -- Police in Redwood City on Tuesday announced the recent arrest of a suspect on multiple charges related to committing lascivious acts with a child.

Police said 35-year-old Redwood City resident Aldo Ric Sepulveda Perez was arrested on Monday, February 20 after an investigation determined Perez was suspected of being involved in soliciting minors for lewd purposes.

Arrested Redwood City suspect Aldo Ric Sepulveda Perez. Redwood City Police Department

Search warrants were executed at his residence on the 200 block of 1st Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City and at his place of work, a business on the 1700 block of East Bayshore in Redwood City. Detectives will be searching electronic devices seized at both locations for any additional evidence of sexual crimes and/or further victims.

He was taken into custody for committing lascivious acts with a child, contacting a minor for sexual purposes, arranging to meet a minor for a lewd or lascivious act, authorities said. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The Redwood City Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying any additional victims of unlawful sexual contact by Perez. Anyone with information regarding this subject is asked to contact Redwood City Police Sergeant Mark Alifano at 650-780-7673. Anyone with tips regarding any Redwood City cases can call the Tip Line at 650-780-7110.