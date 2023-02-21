Old Crow Medicine Crow coming to Community Arts Center

The grammy-winning Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show is returning to Williamsport this April.

The Nashville-based roots band will perform at the Community Arts Center stage on Thursday, April 20 for their Paint This Town tour.

This tour comes on the heels of their whirlwind new album Paint This Town—a riveting glimpse into American mythology and the wildly colorful characters who populate it. The album pays homage to everyone from Elvis Presley to Eudora Welty while shedding a bright light on the darker aspects of the country’s legacy.

Fueled by Old Crow’s freewheeling collision of Americana, old-time music, folk, and rock & roll, Paint This Town relentlessly pulls off the rare and essential feat of turning razor-sharp commentary into the kind of songs that inspire rapturous singing along.

Throughout Paint This Town, Old Crow bring their spirited reflection to an endlessly eclectic sound, spiking their songs with elements of everything from gospel (on “Gloryland,” a heavy-hearted lament for our failure to care for each other) to Southern highlands balladry (on “Honey Chile,” a melancholy love song graced with soaring harmonies and swooning fiddle melodies).

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Public ticket sales for the Paint This Town tour will begin Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at CACLive.com/OldCrow or through the Box Office at 570.326.2424.