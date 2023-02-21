Open in App
Knox County, KY
FOX 56

Knox County teen reported missing

By Dustin Massengill,

11 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Knox County teen has been reported missing since Monday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding 17-year-old Orie Tyler. Tyler is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said he is a student at Lynn Camp High Schoo, and his last known location was his home at 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Missing in Kentucky

Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3441.

Orie Tyler, 17, was last seen on February 20, 2023, in Knox County, Kentucky. (Via Knox County Detention Center)

