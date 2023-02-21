Knox County teen reported missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Knox County teen has been reported missing since Monday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding 17-year-old Orie Tyler. Tyler is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said he is a student at Lynn Camp High Schoo, and his last known location was his home at 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Missing in Kentucky

Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3441.

Orie Tyler, 17, was last seen on February 20, 2023, in Knox County, Kentucky. (Via Knox County Detention Center)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.