Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting outside Cummins

A Nash County man is charged with first-degree murder of another man earlier this month in connection with a shooting outside the entrance to the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, the county sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

Nikita Hatch, 34, is accused of the Feb. 7 death of Quentin McNair, 27, and Hatch is being held without bond in the county detention center, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Hatch, who was hospitalized as a result of having been injured in the shooting, was released from medical care on Tuesday and taken into custody by sheriff's detectives, Moore said.

Hatch is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Nash County District Court, Moore said.

The Telegram began hearing Nash County emergency radio traffic at about 4:39 p.m. on Feb. 7 about the shooting, with the location broadcast to units as U.S. 301 at Johnston Road southwest of Whitakers.

According to Moore, the investigation determined McNair and Hatch had previously gotten into arguments with each other over social media for unknown reasons.

Hatch was stationary outside near the entrance to the plant waiting for McNair to get off work, Moore said.

As McNair left work, Hatch blocked his vehicle in the roadway and began shooting at McNair, Moore said.

McNair was able to return fire and Hatch was struck, Moore said.

Deputies determined that McNair was dead at the scene and that Hatch was at the L&L convenience store in Battleboro and was suffering from gunshot wounds, Moore said.

A Telegram reporter headed for the intersection of U.S. 301 for Johnston Road but en route saw Rocky Mount police had sealed off the part of U.S. 301 in Battleboro between West Bridges and Ernest streets to traffic.

A GMC sport utility vehicle off to the side of U.S. 301’s southbound lane just north of West Bridges also was a focus of an investigation by law enforcement.

Minutes after the shooting, radio traffic began referring to the L&L, which is at the southeast corner of U.S. 301 and West Bridges.

Subsequent radio traffic referred to the L&L parking area or to a parking area adjacent to the store and to a person being conscious but with three wounds to the abdomen area.

The Telegram reporter en route to the U.S. 301 intersection for Johnston Road saw crime scene tape up on the part of Johnston just on the northwest side of the intersection and a Chevrolet sedan partially covered with a white sheet.

The Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant designs and manufactures large engines for use on or off the road.

Hatch had listed an address in the 6600 block of Colleen Road, Moore said.

State Public Safety records said Hatch was convicted in 2016 in Edgecombe County for assault on a female.