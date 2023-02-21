David Harbour On ‘Stranger Things’ Ending: “It’s Definitely Time”

David Harbour is ready to say goodbye to Stranger Things . The actor has played Jim Hopper since the show’s first season and will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth and final season.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it,” he told Discussing Film in an interview. “Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.”

Harbour continued, “But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

The Duffer Brothers are wrapping up their Netflix series with the upcoming fifth season. Late in 2022, it was revealed that the first episode of the last season is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.”

Maya Hawke recently opened up about what she wants for her character Robin Buckley in the last season saying she wants her “to die and get [a] hero’s moment.”

“I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would,” she told Rolling Stone back in September 2022. “But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

The Duffer Brothers also promised not to add too many new characters and focus on the core cast.