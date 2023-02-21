Girl Scouts of Nassau discover STEM field career opportunities at Feinstein Institute

Some Nassau County Girl Scouts visited The Feinstein Institute at Northwell Health Tuesday to learn about opportunities for women in the STEM field.

The young girls were able to try out lab tools and meet with female researchers working at the center.

"It was very inspiring and just so eye-opening to see how broad of a field this is and how it can really be a field that anyone can join," one of the Girl Scouts told News 12.

The Feinstein Institute is also home to a group called Advancing Women in Science and Medicine, which helps advance female scientists' career opportunities in the field.