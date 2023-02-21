Families displaced by Hurricane Ida call for extension to emergency housing program

Families displaced by Hurricane Ida are asking New York City Mayor Eric Adams to extend the program that provides them with emergency housing.

Some say they received new notices informing them their stays at the Millennium Hotel through the program will end Thursday.

“They've been moved from hotel to hotel, first by FEMA and now by HPD,” said Council Member Christopher Marte (District 1). “And we feel like our government that made them a promise to find permanent, affordable housing has failed. And so today, the residents have a letter that they want to hand our mayor to say, please give us an extension. Please give us a service provider that's actually going to help us find a home that we all deserve.”

Those families impacted say they are still looking for affordable, permanent housing more than a year after Ida struck.