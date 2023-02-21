Massive snowstorm moves in

EAU CLAIRE — A major winter storm poses a very real threat to lives and property over the next couple days, officials say, and they want people to take it seriously.

While Wisconsin sees strong winter storms on an annual basis, this one is historic. Forecasts call for snow totals that will easily contend for the highest multi-day systems in the record books. The falling snow will linger into Thursday, and very cold temperatures will follow its end.

Forecasts are being measured in feet. Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office, said it is not a stretch to call this storm potentially historic.

“We’ve only seen this maybe a couple times,” he said. “This is one overall weather system, so it’s one overall event.”

Tyler Esh, Eau Claire County’s emergency management coordinator, put the forecast in terms of a legendary storm.

“When I moved to Minnesota, and later to Eau Claire, people always would make references to the Halloween Blizzard,” Esh said. “This storm, the totals they’re throwing out there, are comparable or more to that storm. This is almost along the lines of a once-in-a-lifetime storm.”

The Halloween Blizzard struck from Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 1991 from a strong cold front. Portions of central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin saw stunning totals, with widespread totals of one to two feet of snow.

This storm is composed of two rounds of snow, either of which would be a significant storm in its own right. The first was expected to arrive Tuesday night, bringing 3-7 inches of snow. Wednesday will see a break early, though another 1-3 inches of snow is expected during the day.

Wednesday night will bring the second, stronger wave. A total of 6-10 inches of snow will fall before sunrise Thursday, with snow on Thursday bringing an additional 5-9 inches.

Widespread snow totals of 18-24 inches are forecast for the Chippewa Valley. Strong wind gusts will complicate efforts to clear area roads.

Hasenstein said this storm will not drop the extremely wet snow that featured earlier in the winter. But neither does he expect a light, fluffy powder that boosts accumulations without causing major problems.

“We’re not really expecting a super wet, heavy snow. We’re kind of going to be in the middle,” he said. That will help reduce drifting, but with gusts expected to reach 38 mph, there will be some blowing snow to contend with. Drifts, said Hasenstein, will likely be measured “in terms of feet.”

Temperatures after the snow stops will be dangerously cold. Thursday night’s low is expected to dip to -7. While temperatures will rebound in the following days, the subzero temperatures will pose a risk to anyone who gets stuck on roadways or is otherwise unable to take shelter from the storm. Travel is not recommended due to the real danger of becoming stranded.

“If there’s any chance you can stay home, work from home, stay there,” Esh said. If you must leave home, do so with a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and having let people know where you are going and how you plan to get there. That information could be critical to rescuers if you become stranded.

Even with precautions, people who become stuck during the storm have few good options.

“The best thing to do would be to stay with the car and run the vehicle every couple hours to stay warm,” Hasenstein said.

Weather maps Tuesday made the scale of the system clear. Winter storm warnings stretched from the Rockies to central Wisconsin, with multiple areas under blizzard warnings. The entire state of Wisconsin was under winter weather advisories of one sort or another as of Tuesday afternoon.

Area institutions were already taking the situation seriously hours before the storm arrived. Late Tuesday afternoon Chippewa Valley Technical College announced it would hold virtual classes the rest of the week. UW-Eau Claire also announced in-person classes scheduled for this evening through Thursday will not be held.

The Chippewa Valley has not contended with a storm like this in years. The closest parallel in the past decade is probably a pair of storms that arrived within weeks of each other in February 2019. Each dropped more than 14 inches of snow on the area, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center’s records.

The all-time record for snow from a single storm could be in jeopardy, too. That belongs to a December 2010 system that dropped 22.4 inches on Eau Claire.

Esh said people need to remember that a storm of this size will take significant time to clear. Eau Claire officials told him they planned to have plows out 24 hours a day to work on the roads, but getting roads back to normal winter condition will still likely take days.

“Even with that, they’re talking about being out through the weekend,” Esh said. “We’re fortunate that we had a lot of snow melt over the last couple weeks, because you’re talking about throwing feet of snow on top of what’s on the ground.”

Along with digging out driveways and sidewalks, Esh put out a special call for people to clear space around fire hydrants. The challenge of difficult roads does not need to be compounded by buried hydrants in the event of a fire.