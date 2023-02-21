2 Powerball winners in Arizona; overall jackpot up to $100 million

Two winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Arizona prior to Monday night's drawing, as the jackpot keeps growing.

The winning tickets were bought at a Sun City Smoke Shop & Cigar at 10659 NW Grand Ave. and a Queen Creek Ventura Market Chevron at 2528 E. Copper Mine Road, and saw prize amounts in the form of $50,000 and $150,000, respectively.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 3, 17, 26, 38, 54 with a Powerball of 15. The PowerPlay was 3X.

The Queen Creek ticketholder wisely opted for the PowerPlay, which tripled the ticket's winnings from $50,000 to a sweet $150,000.

To get that $50,000 prize, players needed to match four white numbers with the red Powerball, a 1 in 913,129.18 chance according to the Powerball website. Had they matched five white numbers plus the red Powerball, they would have hit the jackpot, a 1 in 292,201,338.00 chance.

With no jackpot win, however, the next drawing will be Wednesday, Feb. 22, for a shot at the estimated $100 million grand prize, or a $51.3 million cash option.