Coroner identifies Kuna teenager killed in rollover crash on Saturday evening

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified an 18-year-old from Kuna who died in a rollover crash over the weekend.

According to the coroner’s office, Cole Winchester died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Saturday evening after sustaining blunt force injuries in the rollover crash, which happened on Cartwright Road. Officials said Winchester was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. His death was ruled an accident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear, and officials have not said how many people were in the vehicle or what condition other occupants are in.

According to family’s social media posts, Winchester was on his way home from snowboarding. Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses.

The coroner’s office said Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.