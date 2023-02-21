Deputies: Children unharmed in Comstock Twp. crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were unharmed after their mother crashed their vehicle into a barn, attempting to take her own life, deputies said.

The crash happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. near E MN Avenue and 35 th Street in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a vehicle that had crashed into a barn. When they arrived, they found that the driver was drunk and suicidal, attempting to kill her two children, who were also in the vehicle.

All three of them were taken to the hospital and were evaluated. The children were unharmed and being taken care of by a grandparent, deputies said.

Anyone in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

