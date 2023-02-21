Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Sam Burns returns to Valspar Championship looking for a three-peat

By Kristie Ackert,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMV69_0kv7OOOm00
Sam Burns reacts to his birdie on the 16th hole while playing the Copperhead Course on May 2, 2021, during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

PALM HARBOR — Sam Burns could be chasing history on the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort next month. Not only is it the site of his very first PGA Tour victory, but Burns has won the last two Valspar Championships here.

A three-time defending champion on tour has only happened a handful of times in the last 40 years, but that’s not what keeps bringing Burns back.

“I think that obviously there’s something about Tampa (Bay) and that golf course that I wish I could translate in every week, but there’s something I just love about that place and I look forward to come back every year,” Burns said Tuesday at the media day for the tournament.

Burns will head up a field that includes three-time majors champion Jordan Spieth. Former Valspar champion and current Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will receive a sponsor’s exemption for the event, which kicks off March 16.

“We have been impacted some by changes in the golf world, but we are pleased with the way our field is developing,” tournament director Tracy West said.

The Valspar was not initially picked as one of the PGA Tour’s new “designated events” (17 total, with four spots rotating each year) — created in reaction to the rival LIV Golf tour — which have an enhanced prize purse to draw the top players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PsWM_0kv7OOOm00
Sam Burns, back-to-back Valspar champion, poses with the Golden Brush trophy last March. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Burns prevailed in the COVID-19 delayed Valspar Championship in May 2021. Last March he won the tournament in a dramatic two-hole playoff with Davis Riley. Burns buried a 32-foot, 6-inch putt for birdie on the treacherous par-4 16th.

That precise putting required is one reason Burns, ranked 15th on the tour, enjoys Copperhead.

“I think there was a couple of things,” Burns said. “Those are some of the best greens we’ll play all year. I love putting those greens. I think I love the golf course, too, because it’s a tricky golf course, but at the same time, it’s very rewarding for good shots.

“It’s a place where there are so many different options off tees and coming to the greens, different shots you can get. So I think I enjoy the creative side of playing the golf course. It’s a fun course to play. Very demanding.”

And it brings him back to Tampa Bay for another year.

“For me it goes back to, you know, my experiences there from playing golf and also relationships we’ve built through that event,” Burns said. “I would like to believe that I’m a man of my word and to be able to come back and support an event that has given me so much in my career, is honestly, it’s the least that I can do.”

Tournament highlights

The Valspar Championship will kick off Thursday, March 16 with a day honoring new Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber, who also is the general chair of the Copperhead Charities, which runs the event. Fans are encouraged to wear Bucs’ gear, and the first 5,000 will receive a Barber commemorative gift. A ceremony honoring him will be held after play concludes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGb6T_0kv7OOOm00

On Saturday, March 18, three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker will perform for all ticketed fans.

And on the final day of the tournament, canned goods will be accepted and donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Valspar Championship

March 16-19, Innisbrook Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor

Gates open, 7 a.m.

TV: 2-6 p.m., March 16-17 and 1-3 p.m. March 18-19, Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., March 18-19, NBC

More: Tickets and other info, visit here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Hitters didn’t change for Rays, but hitting philosophy will
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago
Rays’ Taj Bradley has strong start but early exit after being hit by ball
Saint Petersburg, FL12 hours ago
It looks like the Bucs are admitting defeat, and that’s a good thing
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg bracing for biggest field ever
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Indoors? High school field? Disney? The long, strange journey of Rays spring training
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Rise of IndyCar, motorsports on display at Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL17 hours ago
Rays’ top prospect Taj Bradley on mound to face Yankees
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago
Why Rays’ Drew Rasmussen will slow down this spring
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Offensive help for the Rays? It’s coming from the farm
Saint Petersburg, FL18 hours ago
Strawberries or race cars? A look at weather in Tampa Bay this weekend.
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Pinellas eyes youth sports complex with big question: Where would it fit?
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Could late bloomer Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu lead USF women to unprecedented heights?
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Zach Eflin gives the Rays a different look
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
For Rays’ Mason Montgomery, a ‘really cool experience’
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Rays’ Shane McClanahan working hard toward a simple goal: be the best
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Rays’ Isaac Paredes can finally just be himself
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
What to know about this week’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Rays host Twins for spring baseball under Tropicana Field roof
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
7 IndyCar rivers to watch at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Lightning working to make another move before NHL trade deadline
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Second period again sinks Lightning against Sabres
Buffalo, NY13 hours ago
Bucs players give team low marks for travel, treatment of families
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Bucs expected to release veteran tight end Cameron Brate
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lightning recall defenseman Darren Raddysh
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Rays’ Tyler Glasnow will try to balance disappointment of latest injury
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Desperate times for the Lightning? Maybe
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Lightning trade Vladislav Namestnikov to San Jose
Tampa, FL3 days ago
How IndyCar is making this the greenest Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg yet
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Tropicana Field took over a Black St. Pete community. Could it affect another?
Saint Petersburg, FL19 hours ago
State OKs Tampa Bay harbor pilots’ fee hikes, despite port’s objections
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy