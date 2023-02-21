Hattiesburg crews begin Lincoln Road paving project this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Thursday, February 23, crews with the City of Hattiesburg will pave Lincoln Road between Highway 39 and South 40th Avenue.

Milling will take place first on the two-mile stretch, followed by paving.

Contractors will begin work on the northern westbound lane at Highway 49, and they will then work their way toward South 40th Avenue. Officials said the work will take place in one lane, moving in one direction at a time.

“We’re excited for the Lincoln Road paving project to begin,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “The process that comes along with a paving project on long stretches of busy roads can be an inconvenience, but it’s necessary as we continue to improve and plan for updates to our city’s infrastructure.”

The entirety of the project is anticipated to take between three and four weeks, depending on weather.

“While our team and contractors are committed to keeping traffic flowing as well as it can, we ask for patience as residents traverse this side of Hattiesburg,” said Barker.

The total cost for the project is $1.5 million and is funded by use tax revenue.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.