Open in App
Hardeeville, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Island Packet

Hardeeville man charged with felony assault after fistfight with relative, police say

By Evan McKenna,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9QoF_0kv7KUJ400

A Hardeeville man was charged this weekend after an alleged fistfight with a family member at their home, according to the Hardeeville Police Department .

Marshall Brown, 38, was charged Sunday with first-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

The alleged assault occurred Friday afternoon at the Brown family residence on Hardeeville’s Main Street , where Brown’s argument with a relative turned into a fistfight, according to Chief Sam Woodward of the Hardeeville Police Department.

Brown was in possession of a knife at the time of the assault, also threatening children inside the home, Woodward said. Police arrested Brown in the area after he attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Woodward said officers are frequently called to the home for what is an “ongoing issue” of family disputes, many of which become violent. He described the situation as a “big family argument.”

Brown was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hardeeville, SC newsLocal Hardeeville, SC
‘Ready to go to work:’ Family remembers Hardeeville vet best known for tomato stand
Hardeeville, SC6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman injured in Thursday morning Okatie shooting; police searching for suspect
Okatie, SC2 days ago
Police: 16-year-old suspect arrested following shooting by Savannah High School
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Statesboro Police: 19-year-old in custody after grandmother’s assault
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
Husband of Hilton Head native killed in 2021 crash involving Spartanburg deputies files suit
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
Beaufort Sheriff: Woman injured in shooting incident
Bluffton, SC2 days ago
Juror dismissed from Alex Murdaugh trial due to improper conduct
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
2 found dead in Sun City residence Thursday night were husband and wife, coroner says
Bluffton, SC1 day ago
Woman accused of involvement in 2021 Lady’s Island murder back in jail, officials say
Lady's Island, SC5 days ago
Bicyclist is killed Monday night on Boundary Street in Beaufort, police say
Beaufort, SC4 days ago
Alex Murdaugh facing misdemeanor charge for contraband
Walterboro, SC5 days ago
Yemassee man convicted for running a multi-state gun trafficking ring, officials say
Yemassee, SC3 days ago
Georgia State Patrol: 3 people dead following crash in Screven County
Newington, GA4 days ago
Mother missing for nearly a decade, local man asks for help
Savannah, GA5 days ago
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
A crash on U.S. 278 Tuesday afternoon bogs down traffic in Bluffton, officials say
Bluffton, SC4 days ago
SC man is asking for help searching for missing mother
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Thursday afternoon crash on Hilton Head shuts down U.S. 278 lanes heading off-island
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Here’s why traffic is backed up Tuesday from Hilton Head through Bluffton on US 278
Bluffton, SC4 days ago
Last year’s Hilton Head residential beach parking passes will remain valid through May
Hilton Head Island, SC4 days ago
Public access returns to popular Lady’s Island park with plum views of Beaufort River
Beaufort, SC2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day events to attend in Beaufort County this year. IrishFest is back!
Hilton Head Island, SC3 days ago
Beaufort County children’s museum to soon shutter its Tanger 2 location. Here’s why
Bluffton, SC17 hours ago
Beaufort County’s first Kia dealership is coming to Okatie. Here’s when it may open
Okatie, SC2 days ago
Rock Hill Man Explains Call from Alex Murdaugh on Night of Murders
Rock Hill, SC13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy