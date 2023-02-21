Open in App
Coachella, CA
Coachella man among three people killed in wrong-way crash in Imperial County

By Jesus Reyes,

11 days ago
A 28-year-old man from Coachella was among three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Imperial County, authorities announced.

The crash occurred Monday at around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 8 near Forrester Road, which is just east of El Centro.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Coachella man was driving an Acura that was involved in a head-on crash with a Tesla, causing the Tesla to become fully engulfed in flames. The agency said the Tesla was driving the wrong way, however, investigators do not know what caused this to happen.

Police confirmed that the occupants of the Tesla and the driver of the Acura died on impact.

The identities of the victims have not been released by the Imperial County Coroner's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, it's unknown whether the victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash or if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

