Starbucks to serve more ‘luxurious’ coffees with this shocking ingredient

Get ready for an extra virgin venti.

As a way to introduce more “luxurious” brews, Starbucks will now be selling drinks that are infused with olive oil, the coffee titan announced today .

Launching first in Italy at Milan’s Reserve Roastery, the new Oleato (with oil) line — “infused” with Sicilian Partanna brand EVOO — intends to bring a “velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture,” according to Starbucks.

Come Wednesday, Oleato-style drinks across the boot-shaped nation can be ordered for caffè lattes, iced shaken espresso and for “golden foam” cold brews. The northern Italian roastery is also exclusively debuting an Oleato iced cortado and Oleato espresso martini.

Southern California will be the first American region to sample the beverages “this spring,” the chain announced. Rollouts in the UK, Japan and the Middle East are expected later in 2023.

Starbucks has begun selling olive oil-infused drinks in Italy. Starbucks

“Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients,” interim CEO Howard Schultz said.

“In select markets” Starbucks will also allow Oleato “as a customization to select beverages” by way of a “press” or single spoonful.

“The press will then be infused (steamed, shaken or blended) as a customization into select drinks such as espresso beverages and tea lattes,” Starbucks announced, adding that “golden foam” will also be customizable “as a delicious topping on both hot and cold beverages.”

Pouring out olive-oil blended coffee will be one of Schultz’s final acts as CEO as he’s poised to pass the caffeination mantle to Laxman Narasimhan in April.

In September, Schultz vowed to CNBC that he is “never coming back again” after three stints as top bean.

“As I prepare to pass the mantle of leadership to Laxman and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team, it’s my deepest wish to share this moment of inspiration and love with you,” Schultz wrote in a letter to his employees Tuesday, according to the outlet.