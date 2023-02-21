Brothers step away from 'down-home' Kennesaw nursing facility

From left: Jimmie and David Ross open watches presented to them upon their retirement from leading Kennesaw's Ross Memorial Health Care Center. Chart Riggall

KENNESAW — It’s the end of an era at one of Cobb County’s oldest family-run nursing facilities.

On Tuesday, residents and nurses of Ross Memorial Health Care Center hosted a send-off for brothers Jimmie and David Ross, who have operated the facility on Old 41 Highway for a generation.

The brothers said they plan to turn over management to Parkside, which operates a handful of clinics in Georgia.

The transition for the two comes after their brother Russell Ross died last year, and following nearly 60 years for the family business. The Ross brothers’ grandparents, James A. and Annie Lee Ross, founded the original 24-bed Shady Grove Rest Home in 1965.

"Over the next few years with the help of their son recently retired from the Army, James W. Ross, they managed to expand a worn-out facility enough to survive high interest rates and a building in constant need of repairs," Jimmie Ross said in a letter recollecting the old days.

The current, 100-bed facility was built in 1991 by David and Jimmie Ross' father, James W. Ross. Portraits of their grandparents who founded the family business hang in the building's lobby.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Jimmie Ross. “… I have had the pleasure of knowing so many people, and serving so many residents, and working with staff, but I have been honored to do that. It’s been an honor to work among people that feel like it is a family, and I haven’t really worked a day that I didn’t feel that way.”

He remarked on the challenges the facility has faced in recent years, saying if staff and residents could beat the pandemic, “you can beat anything.”

“You all are strong, and I think you can weather anything that comes,” he added, after he and his brother were presented with watches to mark their retirement.

David Ross said he plans to get back into his hobby of working on cars before deciding on a second act and next career.

“I think we were probably the oldest family-owned and operated facility in the state, one of the last standalone facilities,” David Ross said.

Jimmie Ross, meanwhile, said he plans to spend more time at his father’s farm in south Georgia. The moment, he added, was a bittersweet one.

“It’s hard to be a family operation. There’s so much pressure, and it’s hard to be in healthcare,” he said. “That kind of down-home business — it’s kind of a corporate thing now … It’d be hard to recreate a family thing, the way things are going.”

His wife Sheila Ross has unofficially served as the home’s decorator-in-chief, and Tuesday, the hallways were festooned in Mardi Gras decor. She too is still figuring out what’s next, but looks forward to relaxing with her 14-month-old granddaughter.

“They have weathered some really tough things, but they’ve also had a lot of great times too,” she said.