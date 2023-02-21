More antisemitic flyers distributed; this time on cars at Justice Center in Daytona Beach

More antisemitic flyers were found in Volusia County on Tuesday, this time on car windshields at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, continuing a hateful pattern of antisemitism that began over the weekend.

Assistant Public Defender Jay Crocker said when he walked out to his vehicle in the early afternoon he discovered one of the flyers on his windshield. He said he looked around and the flyers appeared to be on nearly all, if not all, the vehicles in the parking lot at the courthouse at 251 N. Ridgewood Ave.

"I personally pulled 40 of them off of windshields in the parking lot," Crocker said. "I'm disgusted by it and it's sad that it's come so close to home."

Crocker said deputies told him that since no crime was committed there was nothing they could do about them.

It is the latest incident of hate being spread in the area.

Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach were targeted Sunday with antisemitic propaganda. And on Saturday, white supremacists stood on a pedestrian bridge above International Speedway Boulevard and held anti-Jewish signs. The group also attempted to digitally project hate speech onto the Daytona International Speedway.

Although officials have not attributed the distribution of the flyers to any specific group, each flyer references GoyimTV.TV, a video platform for the Goyim Defense League. The Anti-Defamation League says the organization “espouses vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions and in street actions.”

The flyers have been denounced by police and community leaders, including Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette, who issued a statement saying that while he respects the right to free speech, "I also believe it is my responsibility to state that the despicable nature of these materials has no place in our community!"

"Racism, antisemitism, and hate have no home in Port Orange!” he continued.

Temple Beth-El in Ormond Beach also released a statement:

"We are extremely saddened that this kind of hatred still happens to anyone or any group in this day and age. Hate should have no comfortable place anywhere in America. At the same time, we are so thankful for all the support given us by the entire Volusia County community throughout the years. We are especially grateful for the attention and care of all our local law enforcement partners."

