Duson, LA
KLFY News 10

Four-vehicle crash near Duson leaves Texas resident dead

By Seth LinscombeDionne Johnson,

11 days ago

UPDATE, 2/23/23, 8:37 A.M.: Louisiana State Police confirm one person has died in the four-vehicle crash that closed down I-10 Tuesday afternoon. Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36 of Texas was killed.

The investigation revealed Fontenot was driving east on I-10 when she rear-ended an SUV, which forced both vehicles into the median. Fontenot’s vehicle continued through the median and into the westbound traffic. Her vehicle then struck the passenger-side doors of a third vehicle traveling westbound, as well as an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler traveled off the roadway and came to final rest in the median, while Fontenot’s vehicle and the third vehicle came to rest on the westbound side of I-10.

Fontenot was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Several injuries ranging from minor to moderate were reported from other people involved, and some were taken to local hospitals.

Blood samples will be submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE, 8:00 P.M.: All lanes of Interstate 10 near Duson have re-opened following Mardi Gras Day crash.

ORIGINAL, 2/22/23, 4:59 P.M.: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) Both directions of Interstate 10 in Duson have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to State Police, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. westbound between Scott and Duson, near exit 95.

State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Thomas Gossen said motorists traveling in both directions of the interstate near the crash site will need to exit the interstate.

He said detours are in place.

KLFY has a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as the information becomes available.

