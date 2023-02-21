Bus driver shortage a topic of concern, school official says

A recognition of some long-term Pitt County Schools’ transportation employees earlier this month prompted one school official to question how those positions will be filled in the future.

District 6 representative Worth Forbes told fellow members of the Board of Education at their meeting on Feb. 6 that he is concerned about how the school district is faring amid a bus driver shortage.

“We’ve had a difficult time this year getting bus drivers,” he said. “It’s not only Pitt County, but it’s the state as well as the nation.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts reported challenges in recruiting and retaining school bus drivers. But despite pay raises since the return to school, those struggles have continued.

Articles in both The News and Observer and The Daily Tar Heel have described a transportation crisis in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro district, where more than a dozen school bus routes are not covered due to the lack of drivers, and officials are considering increasing pay to $20 an hour to draw applicants. Driver shortages also have been reported early this year in Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Indiana.

In eastern North Carolina, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker made headlines last fall for getting behind the wheel of a bus himself to help provide coverage, and at least two classroom teachers at G.R. Whitfield School took on daily bus routes last school year.

“I just believe that our senior staff probably needs to begin brainstorming some things that maybe we can put in place as a board to prepare for next year,” Forbes said, “because it’s not going to get any easier finding bus drivers.”

Pitt County Schools currently has 238 drivers, not including substitutes. Many of the district’s drivers are dual employees who also serve as teacher assistants, custodians or school nutrition staff members. This week, PCS had 14 bus driver positions and one safety assistant position posted on its website, but a spokesman said that hiring even more than that would help ease a burden on dual employees.

In response to Forbes’ inquiry about the average age for bus drivers in Pitt County Schools, the district reported that it does not track the ages of its drivers. But it did confirm that many drivers are of retirement age.

“They’ve been here for years and years and years, but they will eventually cycle out. It’s a difficult job,” Forbes said on Feb. 6, adding that drivers need support from school administration.

He expressed concern that some drivers are having to run a second route due to staff shortages. A district spokesman said that while drivers routinely have more than one route, such as an elementary route followed by a middle school, they are not generally assigned to more than one route at the same school, except in cases of illness or emergency.

“I just think we need to do all we can as a board and as a system to recruit these bus drivers,” Forbes said. “We really need to zero in on this because I see it as a problem. It’s not going to get better.”