AJ Brown offers Eagles Jalen Hurts ultimatum: Pay him or trade me

Brown called on GM Howie Roseman to open up the team’s wallet and keep the NFL’s third-highest scoring offense together — starting with the 24-year-old signal-caller.
“Listen, so you’re talking about pressure? Howie, get it done,” he said.
Philly has already been a victim of its own success, having lost former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to head coaching jobs for the Colts and Cardinals, respectively.
Brown set career highs in his first season with Hurts and the Eagles, posting 88 receptions for 1,496 yards, tying his personal best with 11 touchdowns. With second-year wideout DeVonta Smith in tow, the Eagles have a young offensive core that could be among the league’s best for a long time.
“I’m definitely gonna try to do everything in my power to stay with Jalen as long as I can — him and DeVonta,” Brown said. “Me and DeVonta — we a good tandem. I’m definitely going to try to keep that going as long as I can. He is up and rising bro, on another level. At some point, he gonna be up. Definitely going to try to keep the team together, man, and try to win while we together.”
For his part, Roseman seems to be on the same page as Brown.
“Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term and he’s certainly one of our best players,” Roseman said Thursday. “We’ll keep all contract talks internal, but we definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts here long term. … I think we have a good sense of what we need to do here. We have a little bit of time here to kind of figure it out and get away and discuss that. At the end of the day, the most important thing is keeping our best players here and Jalen is certainly one of our best players.”
