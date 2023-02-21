Open in App
Huntington, WV
Lootpress

Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

By Lootpress News Staff,

11 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monroe Avant, 32, of Inkster, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 13, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington. Officers encountered a vehicle with two men passed out in the driver and front passenger seats. Officers saw that the passenger had a semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. Avant admitted that he was the passenger and possessed a Taurus Model 709 9mm handgun.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Avant is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court on May 6, 2014.

Avant is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is prosecuting the case.

