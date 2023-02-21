Open in App
News 12

Jury selection in murder trial of Angela Pollina set to start Wednesday

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of Angela Pollina, who is accused of second-degree murder in Thomas Valva's death.

Pollina's ex-fiancé, Michael Valva, has already been convicted in his son's death.

Thomas Valva died in January 2020. Prosecutors say his father and Pollina forced him to sleep in an unheated garage for months.

Pollina's attorney, Matthew Tuohy, says that Michael Valva is solely responsible for Thomas Valva's death.

"Michael Valva put the boy in the garage, took him out, hosed him off with a spigot and put him in a bath, and that is what killed the boy," Tuohy says. "I am not going to whitewash the mistakes she made, but she didn't commit the act."

In addition to the murder charge, Pollina is also charged with child endangerment.

Pollina pleaded not guilty to both charges.

