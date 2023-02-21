Hawaii sets new record for firearm discoveries at TSA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Transportation Security Administration has released data from last year’s firearm discoveries at the Hawaii’s airports showing 2022 setting a new record.

According to TSA, in 2022 there were a total of seven firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Last year there were five discoveries and the year before there was only one.

TSA’s data shows the greatest number of firearms discovered at an airport in Hawaii was at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

In fact, Hawaii isn’t the only one seeing an increase in firearm discoveries during screening operations — statistics from TSA show it’s happening nationwide:

Airports 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

HNL 31133

LIH 11002

KOA 10001

ITO 11021

Hawaii Totals: 63157

National Totals: 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542

Note: no firearms have been discovered since 2018 at OGG, LNY or MKK. (Transportation Security Administration)

“Because one firearm discovery is one too many, our hardworking TSA officers will continue to

screen for potential security threats, ensuring that prohibited items of any type do not make it

into the cabin of the aircraft,” said Nanea Vasta, TSA Federal Security Director for Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.

TSA said they were able to discover these firearms through routine X-ray screening of carry-on property.

When a firearm is seen on an X-ray screen, TSA officers immediately notify the airport law enforcement agency to remove the gun.

Consequences following the discovery are up to airport law enforcement agencies.