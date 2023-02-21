Oregon 2023-24 audit plan focuses on domestic violence, ‘time tax’

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon’s 2023-24 audit plan will focus on areas including sexual health care, air quality and mental health services.

In a press release on Monday, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced the state’s current audit plan after presenting it to the Joint Legislative Audits Committee. The plan details Fagan and the Oregon Audits Division’s priorities over the next two years.

One new initiative that she and the Audits Division will work on is the “time tax,” which refers to the time that people spend carrying out tasks like completing applications, seeking information on state websites, standing in lines and more — all for access to government services.

Fagan expects the “time tax” objective to improve the customer service experience for residents when interacting with government bodies.

“Many of us know how frustrating it can be trying to get things done with a large organization,” Fagan said. “State government needs to pay attention to this because it’s often the people most in need who do not have time to waste figuring out how to access services.”

In addition to the time tax initiative, several state departments will be undergoing performance audits. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the Department of Human Services for its adult protective services, the Department of Education for its Student Success Act and district performance monitoring, and the Health Authority for its children’s mental health services.

Another central concern for Oregonians is domestic violence.

Fagan’s plan states that there isn’t a statewide, comprehensive program focusing on the issue, so the next two years will be spent analyzing the local agencies and programs that have already been doing the work.

Two financial audits are also underway for Oregon. The federal government requires one of the audits to monitor the financial assistance given to the state, while the other audit aims to review internal accounting from agencies like the Oregon State Treasury and the Oregon Business Development Department.

“Audits are powerful tools,” Secretary Fagan said. “With the recommendations we make, leaders in Oregon can improve state services and build trust between the people of Oregon and their government.”

