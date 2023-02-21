Open in App
Rockingham, NC
See more from this location?
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Track and field teams hold first day of practice

By Kyle Pillar,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ELXa_0kv7Cqoc00
Sophomores Ali Tyson (left) and K'Mauri Morgan (right) work on sprints at Tuesday's practice. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Final cuts were made on Monday and the Richmond Senior High School track and field programs held their first official day of practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Reggie Miller will be coaching both the boys’ and girls’ teams this spring, with many athletes on both teams coming off a successful indoor season over the winter.

During Tuesday’s practice over 50 runners, jumpers and throwers worked through conditioning drills and mechanics. Assistant coach John Rich was also on hand, working with the sprinters.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders will open their season with their first meet on Thursday, March 9, at Union Pines. The tri-meet will also feature Hoke County.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews of players and coaches, in the coming weeks.

Below are photos from Tuesday’s practice, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockingham, NC newsLocal Rockingham, NC
Lyerly’s homer highlights JV Lady Raiders’ first win
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
Steen, Leviner propel Lady Raiders to late-game comeback
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
JV Raiders notch season-opening win over Purnell Swett
Pembroke, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HONOR ROLL: Rockingham Middle School
Rockingham, NC2 days ago
HONOR ROLL: West Rockingham Elementary
Rockingham, NC2 days ago
HONOR ROLL: Mineral Springs Elementary
Mineral Springs, NC3 days ago
OBITUARY: Herbert Wayland Wiggins Jr.
Monroe, NC1 day ago
Subs sowing seeds at Hamlet Middle
Hamlet, NC5 days ago
Wingate physical therapy grads post 97.5 percent pass rate on licensing exam
Wingate, NC4 days ago
FAMILY TRADITION: Bynums answer call from farmer to first responder
Albemarle, NC3 days ago
OBITUARY: Thomas William Brooks Sr.
Hamlet, NC3 days ago
‘Smoke on the Mountain’ returns to Ansonia Theatre
Wadesboro, NC4 days ago
Richmond Community Theatre seeking cast, crew for upcoming production
Rockingham, NC4 days ago
OBITUARY: Robert A. Millikan III
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
OBITUARY: Bruce Wayne Smith
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
3Spine, Inc. opens innovative clinical trial for spine procedure with Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
Pinehurst, NC4 days ago
Richmond County, municipalities awarded $12.4 million for water infrastructure improvements
Hamlet, NC4 days ago
OBITUARY: Angela Spencer Baldwin
Eagle Springs, NC5 days ago
OBITUARY: Cynthia T. Royster
Hoffman, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy