PHOTOS: Track and field teams hold first day of practice

Sophomores Ali Tyson (left) and K'Mauri Morgan (right) work on sprints at Tuesday's practice. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Final cuts were made on Monday and the Richmond Senior High School track and field programs held their first official day of practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Reggie Miller will be coaching both the boys’ and girls’ teams this spring, with many athletes on both teams coming off a successful indoor season over the winter.

During Tuesday’s practice over 50 runners, jumpers and throwers worked through conditioning drills and mechanics. Assistant coach John Rich was also on hand, working with the sprinters.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders will open their season with their first meet on Thursday, March 9, at Union Pines. The tri-meet will also feature Hoke County.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews of players and coaches, in the coming weeks.

Below are photos from Tuesday’s practice, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.