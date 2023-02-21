Open in App
Dunn, NC
See more from this location?
KGET

Colorado homicide suspect arrested in Posey County pleads guilty to resisting arrest

By Seth Austin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H36zz_0kv7CTi100

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A suspect in a Colorado homicide case will serve 6 months in an Indiana prison before he will likely be extradited to Colorado.

Shawnathan Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and reckless driving on Tuesday. Chance was arrested following a police chase in Posey County last month.

Woman dies in Hwy 99 & 166 rollover accident

Police say a registration inquiry of the vehicle said that the car was stolen during a homicide in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Officials say the vehicle belonged to a gas station employee who was shot and killed on January 5.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy