WANE-TV

Anti-Semitic fliers found in West and East Nashville By Kendall Ashman, 11 days ago

By Kendall Ashman, 11 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “First I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m seeing these.’ Then I was angry, then disgust,” Michal Becker said. On Sunday, ...