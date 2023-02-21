Open in App
Memphis, TN
WREG

Grauer family wants action after 2 brothers killed

By Jessica Gertler,

11 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is grieving and left with too many questions after two brothers were shot and killed in Memphis within a matter of months.

Tuesday, their sister had a strong message for the city they all loved.

“The city needs to do better. They can do better. They should,” Paige Grauer-Taylor said.

Bartender, his brother killed months apart in Midtown

On Saturday around midnight, her younger brother, Shea Grauer, picked up his phone and sent a message to his wife that he was on his way home.

He never made it home, never even got into his car. Someone approached him.

They left his car and cell phone but took his wallet, then shot and killed him. Police found him on Lockett Place near Madison and Belvedere.

    The Grauer family
    Shea Grauer and his wife

Paige said their other brother, Beau, was also shot and killed. In July, officers found him in his home on Hawthorne street in Midtown.

Time to process crime evidence may hamper some cases

Through the Tennessee Records Act, we learned there hasn’t been an arrest, but detectives determined it stemmed from a robbery and the killer was a stranger.

“They don’t anticipate it being connected. There’s nothing that is leading anyone that it is connected,” Paige said.

Now, the family wants to see action.

“We want there to be consequences for the people who did this,” Paige said.

Like Beau, Shea knew many people in Memphis. Shea was a longtime employee at The Beauty Shop restaurant, known for lighting up the room and loving life.

He was a good friend, amazing father and loving husband, his sister said. He and his wife were soul mates, she said.

Paige says they all grew up in Memphis, the city they loved.

“I would have never in a million years thought, for one second, that this would be what we are living through right now,” Paige Grauer-Taylor said, reliving the pain of losing another brother to gun violence.

“Less than seven months later, here we are.”

