Grauer family wants action after 2 brothers killed

Like Beau, Shea knew many people in Memphis. Shea was a longtime employee at The Beauty Shop restaurant, known for lighting up the room and loving life.
He was a good friend, amazing father and loving husband, his sister said. He and his wife were soul mates, she said.
Paige says they all grew up in Memphis, the city they loved.
“I would have never in a million years thought, for one second, that this would be what we are living through right now,” Paige Grauer-Taylor said, reliving the pain of losing another brother to gun violence.
“Less than seven months later, here we are.”
