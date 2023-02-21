Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Offensive tackle Jarrett Horst goes No. 1 to Panthers in USFL college draft

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDQ7N_0kv79l9100

The Michigan Panthers made Michigan State offensive tackle Jarrett Horst the first overall pick in the 2023 USFL College Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

The USFL’s eight teams conducted a draft of 80 selections across 10 rounds ahead of the league’s second season this spring.

It differed from the league’s inaugural draft in 2022, which was used to fill out teams with dozens of players who already signed up to play in the USFL. The college draft allowed teams to claim the rights to certain players until those players decide to negotiate or turn elsewhere, like the NFL.

“We know you’re a couple months away from going through something you dreamed about as a young boy. We fully understand that,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston told Fox Sports. “Our focus is on the back end of the (NFL) draft, potential seventh round and preferred free agency-type guys. Our GMs and scouts were at the college All-Star games. They understand the athlete that we’re looking for, so that makes it a challenging part for us.”

Horst — listed by Michigan State as 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds — started 34 of his 35 collegiate games between Arkansas State (2019-20) and the Spartans (2021-22), all at left tackle. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021.

Five college quarterbacks were selected Tuesday, starting with the second and third overall picks.

The Pittsburgh Maulers picked Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. with the No. 2 pick. Scott is coming off an FCS season in which he threw for 4,686 yards, 60 touchdowns and eight interceptions and added 11 rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

The Houston Gamblers chose Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice third overall. Brice is well-traveled, with stints spent at Clemson (2018-19) and Duke (2020) before two seasons at App State in which he threw for 27 touchdowns apiece. He set the school’s single-season record for passing yards in 2021 with 3,337.

The Panthers used the first pick of the second round on Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. The New Jersey Generals selected Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez 15th overall, and the Birmingham Stallions drafted Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham at No. 22.

Cunningham amassed 70 passing touchdowns and 50 rushing touchdowns in 49 career games at Louisville. He’s also likely to be selected in April’s NFL draft, which takes place two weeks after the USFL draft begins on April 15.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
NBA teams ‘eyeing’ Minnesota Timberwolves star for offseason trade
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Wisconsin, Minnesota face off in Big Ten season finale
Madison, WI11 hours ago
Gators rally in 2nd half to topple LSU by 12
Gainesville, FL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY2 days ago
Green Bay Packers insider hints team will tell Aaron Rodgers it wants to move on to Jordan Love
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
NFL teams skeptical Green Bay Packers’ receive a strong return in Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks ‘keenly interested’ in signing All-Pro defender this offseason
Seattle, WA2 days ago
New England Patriots legend facing up to 8 years in prison over 2022 brawl
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens’ organization under fire from players over alarming pattern of issues
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
The court decides that Brian Flores' lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against the NFL and many teams may proceed
Denver, CO2 days ago
NFL Draft insider says Minnesota Vikings doing significant homework on 2023 QB class
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro expected to change teams this offseason
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
No. 13 Virginia handles Louisville, clinches share of league title
Charlottesville, VA14 hours ago
Oregon beats Stanford, secures top-4 seed in Pac-12 tourney
Eugene, OR12 hours ago
QB Bryce Young measures 5-10 1/8 at combine
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
No. 16 Miami evades No. 25 Pitt, claims share of ACC title
Coral Gables, FL10 hours ago
No. 9 Texas registers easy win over No. 3 Kansas
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Oregon State recovers from 16-point deficit, edges Cal
Corvallis, OR8 hours ago
Missouri triumphs over Ole Miss in tight battle
Columbia, MO13 hours ago
Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Texas A&M upends No. 2 Alabama
College Station, TX5 hours ago
Inter Miami pick up 2nd shutout win, this time vs. Union
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
NFLPA report reveals alarming issues Kansas City Chiefs players have with head trainer, team facilities
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Caleb Asberry scores 24 as Oklahoma State gets past Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX10 hours ago
New York Giants heavily interested in linebackers: 3 potential free agent targets
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Duke holds off North Carolina for 6th straight win
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens GM suggests Rashod Bateman a draft bust, receiver responds in deleted tweet
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy