1 person killed in Lincoln County, SD crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a crash northeast of Harrisburg, South Dakota.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said preliminary crash info showed that a 2022 Kia Seltos was traveling northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop for a sign at the intersection of 271st Street. The Kia collided with a 2019 Lexus ES 350 that was westbound on 271st Street.
The 60-year-old female driver of the Kia died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Lexus sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
