Man Arrested in Coconut Creek After Allegedly Throwing Chair and Hitting Woman in Head

By Leon Fooksman,

11 days ago

COCONUT CREEK, FL – A 26-year-man was arrested after he allegedly threw a chair at a woman he was living with in Coconut Creek and struck her in the head, a police report said.

The woman told police that Wilfranck Merizier threw a pink wooden chair at her during a fight on Feb. 11, shortly after 10 p.m., at their home, the report said.

The chair, she told investigators, hit her on the left side of the head and caused her pain, the report said.

Paramedics gave her an ice pack when they evaluated her, the report said.

She told police Merizier was intoxicated during the incident, the report said.

Merizier admitted to police that he threw the chair at the woman because he was angry, but he said the chair didn’t hit her, the report said.

He was charged with aggravated battery.

He was placed in an electronic monitor by Broward County’s pre-trial services office, according to court records.

